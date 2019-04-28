Menu
The 24-year-old will appear in court on Monday to face charges. TREVOR VEALE
News

CAUGHT: Stolen car, laptop, handbag and cannabis

Amber Gibson
by
28th Apr 2019 1:14 PM
A 24-YEAR-OLD Ballina man has been charged after allegedly breaking into two homes and stealing a car, a laptop and handbag and being in possession of cannabis.

Police will allege that on Friday, a house in Lindendale was broken into and a Suburu WRX was stolen from the home.

Soon after a house on Canal Road Ballina was broken into, and a laptop and a handbag was stolen.

"Later that day police from the Richmond Target Action Group located the stolen car at a property on River Street Ballina,” Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"A 24-year-old Ballina man was placed under arrest; he was in possession of the stolen laptop, stolen credit cards and 13 grams of cannabis.

The man will appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday to face charges of breaking, entering and stealing, take conveyancing, goods in custody and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail.

