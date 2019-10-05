Caught sending a Snap-chat in court

Lismore Court House: Police urge public to turn off their phones while attending court.

Lismore Court House: Police urge public to turn off their phones while attending court. Cathy Adams

A MAN will appear in court next month after allegedly being caught recording a video in the court room.

Richmond Police District will allege that at 10.45am on Friday a 25-year-old Lismore man was in a court room at Lismore Local Court when a Sheriff saw the 25-year-old using his mobile phone to record a video.

His phone was seized and a photo of the foyer of the Court was also allegedly seen.

He was taken to to Lismore Police Station where he told police he took the photos for his Snap-chat account followers.

The photo was deleted.

He will appear at Lismore Local Court in November after being issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for using a recording device in court premises.

"This is the second incident of this nature in the last week,” Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page.

"If you're coming to court please turn your phone off and concentrate on the proceedings.”

"You will be searched as you enter a court, so you may also want to leave your weapons and drugs at home.”

"Yes, we do catch people bringing drugs and weapons to court.”