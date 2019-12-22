Menu
The man was already on conditional bail.
Caught on bail with stolen goods

Amber Gibson
22nd Dec 2019 12:23 PM
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of stolen property.

 

On Saturday December 21, police arrested the man at Byron Bay and recovered the goods.

Police will allege that the goods were stolen from a number of properties in the Byron Bay area.

 

The man was refused bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Court to face charges of breaking into three premises, stealing, custody of knife in a public place, having stolen good in custody and trespassing.

 

The man was on conditional bail from Lismore for robbery and firearm offences.

