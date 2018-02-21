Menu
A knife was a Goonellabah women's weapon of choice.
Caught carrying weapons and illegal drugs

21st Feb 2018 5:43 AM

THIS Goonellabah woman has been caught with quite a trifecta of heroin, ice and weapons.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on February 16 they saw a 45 year old Goonellabah woman known to them on Oliver Drive Goonellabah.

Police had cause to speak to the woman, who tried to leave the area.

Police then searched the woman and located a large knife, heroin, methylamphetamine, suboxone, bupremorphine, naloxone and a clear liquid.

The 45 year old has been charged with two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, possessing a prohibited substance and custody of a knife - a subsequent offence.

Further charges may be laid pending analysis of the clear liquid.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.

