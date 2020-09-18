Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chief Health Officer has issued this advice for those who may feel a croaky voice coming on.
Chief Health Officer has issued this advice for those who may feel a croaky voice coming on.
Health

Caught a croak? No pressure to get tested

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 12:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queenslanders don't have to get a COVID-19 test if they lose their voice, but they are encouraged to.

It comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk came under fire for travelling around regional Queensland with a croaky voice.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said loss of voice was not a symptom.

"She (Premier) was ultra-cautious, and that is what I ask of every Queenslander," she said.

"Although there was no need for her to do it she went and got herself tested."

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young with Deputy Premier Steven Miles during a press conference in Brisbane on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young with Deputy Premier Steven Miles during a press conference in Brisbane on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

Asked whether Queenslanders should get tested if they lose their voice, Dr Young said no.

"But I would encourage them to as the Premier did, that if you've got a symptom it's a good idea to go and get tested rather than think through 'Is it COVID, isn't it COVID?', just get yourself tested," she said.

"What we don't want need though is perfectly well people to get tested."

She said health authorities were still testing "perfectly well" people because some Queenslanders were unsure.

Originally published as Caught a croak? No pressure to get tested

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Team determined to ‘do it for Eddie’ in grand final game

        Premium Content Team determined to ‘do it for Eddie’ in grand final game

        News LISMORE City Rugby Club U18s are playing in the grand final this weekend in honour of their late teammate.

        • 18th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        Five children allegedly sexually assaulted by Lismore man

        Premium Content Five children allegedly sexually assaulted by Lismore man

        Crime A man has been arrested in Lismore over child sex offences

        Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        Premium Content Lismore Supercar driver set to conquer Bathurst 1000

        News INCREDIBLE opportunity for a young racing star, who will make his debut against the...

        Council calls for ‘visionary approach’ to help farmers

        Premium Content Council calls for ‘visionary approach’ to help farmers

        News “WE can’t expect people to keep coping. We have to make our rural lands and...

        • 18th Sep 2020 12:00 PM