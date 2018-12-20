Cattle truck rolls over on CQ highway

9.55AM: THE driver of a cattle truck which rolled on the Dawson Hwy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken to Moura Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.

The road remains partly closed.

9.30AM: TRAFFIC has been reduced to one lane after a cattle truck rolled over on the Dawson Highway this morning.

The truck rolled 32-34km west of Moura and as a pre-caution the male driver was taken to Moura hospital with minor injuries.

Queensland Police Services received the alert at 8.20am, and are still on scene assessing the situation and doing traffic control.

There was still cattle on the road and it was unclear whether they would be euthanised or not as their condition had not been concluded.

Commuters are advised that there will be delays.