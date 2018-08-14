Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue landed on a property near Mt Coolon, about 262km west of Mackay, on Monday afternoon to transport a truck driver who was kicked in the head by a bull.
News

Cattle truck driver kicked by bull, suffers serious injuries

Luke Mortimer
by
14th Aug 2018 2:05 PM

A CATTLE truck driver has copped a kick to the head while trying to load a bull into a truck on a cattle property west of Mackay.

A spokeswoman for RACQ CQ Rescue said the 40-year-old man suffered head and spinal injuries during the incident at Mt Coolon on Monday afternoon.

The bull "changed direction on a loading ramp and lashed out with both his hind legs as the driver attempted to close a gate".

"RACQ CQ Rescue, with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board, was tasked just after 2pm and flew direct to the scene of the incident in 50 minutes," the spokeswoman said.

"The helicopter travelled more than 380 kilometres to transport the man from the cattle property where the accident happened at Mt Coolon to the Mackay Base Hospital.

"An RACQ CQ Rescue crewman said the helicopter landed on a dirt runway adjacent to the property's cattle yards to treat the man who was suffering a serious laceration to his head and severe back and neck pain. He was conscious throughout the ordeal."

The truck driver was flown to Mackay Base Hospital, arriving in a stable condition about 5.15pm.

Mackay Base Hospital will be contacted for more information.

Mt Coolon is about 262 kilometres west of Mackay.

