25°
News

CATTLE STRIKE: Standoff over Casino saleyards' fee increase

Hamish Broome
| 18th Aug 2017 1:30 PM
All Breeds Sale at NRLX- Casino Saleyards.
All Breeds Sale at NRLX- Casino Saleyards. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CASINO livestock agents have united in opposition against Richmond Valley Council's imposition of new fees to help pay for the major upgrade of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

After months of negotiations the agents this week refused to sign the new agreement to pay $1 per head of cattle sold to help fund the capital upgrade, which are now underway and expected to be complete by 2018.

As a result the council has suspended auctions at the facility for at least a week.

The standoff could threaten the council's financial position, which includes a debt of $3.5 million borrowed to fund the total $14 million upgrade of the facility. The remaining $7 million was provided from the NSW Government last month, plus $3.5 million from the Federal Government.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council had been left with no choice but to cancel next week's sales after the five agents refused to sign permits.

"At some point in time we needed to draw the line,” he said. "Unfortunately that line was reached. We'd prefer it was resolved but for that to happen there needs to be some willingness to compromise.”

But president of the Casino Auctioneers Association Matthew McCormack said the fee increase on both agents and vendors was unfair.

He said the $1 per head fee would have sent his annual bill skyrocketing from $3600 three years ago to $44,500 this year.

He said where other facilities had similar fees, the facility owner paid for the saleyard workforce.

Rising vendor fees were also an issue, having risen from $9 a head two years ago, to $12.50 this year.

Mr McCormack said the council was "dreaming” if they thought vendors deserved to pay more before the facility was fully built.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow has backed the fee increase, saying the NRLX had to operate as a self-sustaining business unit to avoid an impost on ratepayers.

The council conducted a public consultation over the fee changes in April before they were put on public exhibition and passed in June.

Last year the saleyards turned over $113 million, up from $87 million the previous year on the back of high prices. The number of cattle sold was also up 13.5%.

However, the result was a deficit of $687,000. Mr Macdonald said the deficit was after capital deductions and the council had already spent $2.6 million on improving the facility.

He said other saleyeards aross NSW had similar fees and when finished the complex would be one of the best saleyards in Australia with high standards of animal welfare and improved work health and safety conditions.

"The way it's been done here for 35 years is that they pay next to nothing, and we're moving to a user pay model so the general ratepayer isn't called upon to fund the difference,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star
Bangalow battle lines drawn at food hub meeting

Bangalow battle lines drawn at food hub meeting

120 people gathered for a spirited "debate” about planned food hub.

More money for infrastructure projects available

Casino Saleyards has benefited from infrastructure funding.

$500 million Growing Local Economies Fund to benefit Richmond Valley

Jobs explosion as major contract awarded for highway

Contracts for the Woolgoolga to Ballina bypass have been awarded and will provide plenty of jobs.

A wave of roadbuilding jobs and investment is continuing

Winds fanning flames of bushfires

HOT STUFF: The Rural Fire Service are urging land owners not to burn off as strong winds and causing many hazard burns to lose control.

Strong winds mean don't burn off

Local Partners

Sustaining Byron's tourism industry

The symposium will bring together tourism and business operations from the region for keynote speeches and workshops.　

Fairytale characters to go on trial

NO FAIRYTALE: Famous fairytale characters will face trial for their alleged crimes at the Southern Cross University Open Day this Sunday, in the School of Law and Justice.

Bilbo Baggins and Goldilocks to face faux court hearing

Goodbye Cunny, hello Josh

YOUNG: Australian comedian and Youtube star Josh Wade.

Wade is getting rid of the character that made him an online star

A super hot date with Lismore's cowboys

GIG: Poster for the Humans of Lismore show this August 2017.

Humans of Lismore comedy show is on this weekend

Fairy floss-coloured musical for Ballina

CAST: Jo Fletcher, Helen Jarvis, Candace Baldwin and Jade Rushwood play four girls with big skirts, big voices and big dreams.

The Marvelous Wonderettes by Ballina Players

Ten fantastic things to do this week

THIS time the list is so varied it incluides from food trucks to vikings and from Rapunzel to Frank N Further.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

Art club paints a successful show

ART FOR THE HEART: The Lismore Art Club attracted a great of interest from members and art lovers alike at the opening of its 57th annual exhibition. Former mayor Jenny Dowell presented Jade Whalan from Wilson Park Special School with her prize for a highly commended artwork.

Art for the heart

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER CONTRACT!

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Stunning Architect Designed &amp; Master Built Home

7 Staghorn Court (just Off Palm Lily Crescent) , Bangalow...

House 5 3 2 $1,275,000 to...

Architect designed and built by local master builders Motif; this property has a blend of grand and subtle, an attention to detail, and a quality of finish that...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

SOLD Prior to market for complex record price.

10/35-39 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 2 2 $730,000-$730...

We are pleased to announce the highly successful sale of this Resort Style Dual Key Apartment in the heart of Byron Bays Tourist strip before launching it to the...

World class luxury in exclusive Cypress Villas

5/99 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 4 3 2 $2,150,000 to...

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR