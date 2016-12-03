Cattle report: Vealer prices ease

MORE than 300 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

The bulk of the yarding consisted of fair quality light and medium weight vealers and secondary weaners.

Prices for the better end of the vealers were 10c to 15c/kg cheaper than last week with most selling between $3.30 and $3.40/kg.

There were more bos indicus weaners throughout the sale this week, their prices ranged from $2.90 to $3.40/kg.

Light weight Angus steers topped at $4.20/kg.

The cow market was again on a par with last week.

Heavy cows sold from $2.10 to $2.20/kg and medium $1.80 to $2.00/kg.