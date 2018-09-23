Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Truck rollover 10km east of Brooweena
News

Cattle escape after truck rollover west of Maryborough

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Sep 2018 1:12 PM

A MARYBOROUGH couple has been taken to hospital after a cattle truck rollover. 

The truck was carrying 13 head of cattle before it rolled along Maryborough Biggenden Rd, 10km east of Brooweena, about 11am.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene to free the couple, who are in their 60s, from the wreck before paramedics transported them to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The couple's family and emergency personnel then turned their attention to trying to locate the 13 calves that had escaped from the cattle truck and ran from the scene of the accident. 

The Chronicle understands the man suffered minor lacerations and the woman complained of lower back pain.

The couple was travelling west towards Biggenden.

Maryborough Biggenden Rd was reduced to one lane for 20 minutes before reopening. 

breaking editors picks fcemergency fraser coast maryborough rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    premium_icon Hogan speaks of 'personal turmoil' over cross bench move

    Politics "YOU never take anything granted in life, certainly not political life."

    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Vanpackers charged with assaulting Byron Bay park ranger

    Crime Police allege a Queensland woman pulled the ranger's hair

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    News 'Nothing but a dangerous revenue raising scam'

    • 23rd Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    premium_icon GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    News Were you spotted at the Nimbin Show?

    • 23rd Sep 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners