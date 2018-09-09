Catholic Church-owned housing estate set to be launched

FOR SALE: The Leas project in Middle Ridge has just been announced as the latest housing estate through LJ Hooker Toowoomba.

A LARGE housing estate in one of the few undeveloped spaces in eastern Toowoomba is about to be launched by the agent.

The Leas Project, which features 138 lots over 11 hectares on the corner of Hume and Spring streets in Middle Ridge, has been developed by LJ Hooker Toowoomba for the Catholic Church.

Head of operations Jeremy Lewis said the estate was one of the largest on the more established side of Toowoomba, where large packets of undeveloped land were rare.

"It's launching in December 14, so that's when we're bringing it to the market," he said.

"Stage one (of four) is projected to be ready by August next year. We're hoping to be all sold out of every stage by that point.

"We're predicting there is going to be a fair amount of demand.

"It's probably the largest land subdivision on the eastern side of Toowoomba right now."

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba was approved by the council in July, following a three month assessment period.

Mr Lewis said the large-sized blocks, ranging from 481-1300sq m, would appeal to a variety of potential buyers.

"It offers what others cannot, which is location," he said.

"Unlike other land subdivisions, we're trying to capture different buyers.

"This is going to capture a large amount of the various buying demographics.

"It's a desired address, so we believe this development and the style of the layout of all the lots is going to hopefully complement the existing suburb."

Speaking to The Chronicle in May, Catholic Diocese of Toowoomba's Tom Jolley said the church had owned the land for decades.

For more information about the housing estate, call LJ Hooker Toowoomba on 4688 2222.