Category C funding announced for flood-stricken farmers

PRIMARY producers affected by the Lismore flood can now apply for grants of up to $10,000, Page MP Kevin Hogan has announced.

"Many farms were affected by the flood, with lots of fencing and machinery damaged or destroyed," he said.

The recovery grants are under the Category C Flood assistance that has already been provided to small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Lismore.

"Grants for farmers were the missing piece in helping to rebuild our community.

"These grants will help our farmers get back on their feet.