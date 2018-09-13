Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAMILY AFFAIR: The O'Sullivan family after Danny's last game of Far North Coast major league baseball on Saturday.
FAMILY AFFAIR: The O'Sullivan family after Danny's last game of Far North Coast major league baseball on Saturday. Ashleigh Knight
Sport

Catcher calls it a day after almost 40 years in baseball

by Emily Parker
13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN you mention the name 'Danny O' to any member of the baseball community at Albert Park, you hear nothing but praise for a legend.

Not just a great player, but a good mate, inspiring coach, and a passionate clubman, Danny O'Sullivan, who has been the soul of Norths and the Far North Coach community for many years, has decided to take off the catchers gear for the last time.

Amie Weekes, a life-long friend of Danny, has been there for his whole playing career.

"I think I was there at his first game of t-ball in 1980, but I was definitely there today at his last game of baseball,” Weekes said.

Wearing his black Norths vest with its red capital N embroidered over his heart, his Dad's red number 7 on his back. He played his first game as a three-year-old at Albert Park and then blink - thirty-nine years later, he is behind the plate for the last time.

Baseball allowed him to travel to Darwin as a 13-year-old in his first FNC representative team and then as a 41-year-old to Cairns as a Little League head coach, coaching his son.

Ask any Norths player and they will say the same thing, O'Sullivan was a leader. He played in the spirit of the game; he played hard, and always inspired those around him.

Far North Coast Commissioner and Norths player, Paul Latta, could not speak more highly of a player.

"I have had the privilege of playing the majority of my baseball alongside Dan,” Latta said.

"He has devoted plenty of time into the development of baseball, in all aspects ranging from playing, coaching, administration and facility development.

"Over the years, Dan has (taken) many awards within the club and FNC association.

"The respect he shows and his professionalism on and off the field is to be desired by all.

"I. for one, will miss his involvement at Norths. He is a great mate.”

Danny has left behind a legacy as a player that many aspire to but few will ever achieve. As an association, Far North Coast has been incredibly lucky to have had such a high quality player, but even better clubman within the ranks.

Norths and Far North Coast will continue to benefit greatly from what he will continue to add as a person and a coach to the younger generations coming through but will miss seeing Danny pull on the catchers gear each Saturday afternoon.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MAGPIE SHOT: Shoppers shocked by men with guns

    premium_icon MAGPIE SHOT: Shoppers shocked by men with guns

    News "I SAW these blokes with guns and I didn't know what the hell was happening."

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    $7.5M housing estate one step closer

    premium_icon $7.5M housing estate one step closer

    Council News Goonellabah housing estate once step closer

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

    premium_icon 4 degrees warmer than average: Spring has arrived

    Weather Spring is bringing some delightful weather

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    premium_icon The new Lismore cafe that almost didn't happen

    Business It has everyone talking, but it haven't been an easy process

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners