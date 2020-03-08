Catch the ‘largest assembly of classic motorcycles on the North Coast’

THE Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club’s show ‘n’ shine will roar back into Alstonville next Sunday.

The fifth annual event will see motorbike enthusiasts converge for a gold coin entry-fee to check out “the largest assembly of Classic Motorcycles on display on the North Coast.”

The age of machines will vary from early 1930s to the end of the Classics in 1989, with solos, sidecar outfits, original /unrestored machines and classic race bikes.

Founding club member and president Mary Walker said organisers were expecting well over 100 classic machines to be on display.

”Preparations are going really well,” Ms Walker said.

“Thanks to the many volunteers it comes together really well each year.

“There’s so much variety, it’s a great day out.

“One gentleman is bringing a bike from each year between the 60s to the late 70s.”

Ms Walker said the club aimed to raise $1000 towards the chosen charity,

Richmond Valley Volunteer Health Transport Incorporated.

“We chose them to help them continue their selfless work of helping people get to and from the hospital,” she said.

She said the event was a chance to bring the community together.

“Attendees can ask us any questions about motorbikes, we are really friendly.”

The next show ‘n’ shine will be held at Alsotnville Plaza top carpark from 9am until 1pm on Sunday, March 15.

For more information contact: 0428 868 086