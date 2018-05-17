Catch the bus to make the most of Beef Week

Beef Week's best promoter, Brenda Armfield, in her green Mini Moke during last year's street parade.

ARE you going to Beef Week?

Beef Week fans can leave the car behind and take advantage of a series of special shuttle buses during the event.

Shuttle buses that will be running are:

Evans Head Shuttle Bus Service

Beef Meets Reef: Hertz Northern Rivers will be offering a shuttle bus service in Evans Head this Sunday, May 20.

Beef Week attendees can park cars at Stan Payne Oval in Evans Head and catch the shuttle for Evans Head's Beef Meets Reef.

Running from 10am until 3pm between Stan Payne Oval and Oak Street, Evans Head. Gold coin donations will be requested, with proceeds going to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Evans Head to Casino: Hertz Northern Rivers will also be offering a shuttle bus to and from Evans Head to Casino on the following days. Limited seats available so it will pay off to book now by contacting the Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club (02) 6682 4282.

- Beef Week Races on Friday, May 25: Departing from the Evans Head Bowlo at 11am and Evans Head RSL at 11.15am. Return from the Casino Racecourse after the last race at approx. 4pm. Cost: $10 per person, return fare.

- Beef Week, Saturday May 26: Departing from the Evans Head Bowlo at 10am and Evans Head RSL at 11.15am. Return to Evans Head from the Cecil Hotel in Casino at approx 4pm. Cost: $10 per pertson, return fare.

Casino CBD Shuttle Bus Service

Hertz Northern Rivers will be offering two different shuttle bus options, every 30 minutes, to and from Casino CBD on Saturday, May 26.

Casino bus shuttles will run from 8am to 12n and 1pm to 3pm. Gold coin donation only.

The shuttle bus loops are:

1. Casino South / Gays Hill Line will take you from over South, Crawford Square, Charles Ave and many more stops to Casino Library - where busses will drop visitors to all the action in the Casino CBD. Stops:

- Casino Library Carpark

- Bus Stop at QEP Hartley Street

- Corner Adams & Hare Street

- Crawford Square on Light Street

- Bus Stop Kalinda Place

- Corner of Figtree and lakeside Dr (Both Ends)

- Bus Stop on Charles Ave

- Corner Lakeside Dr and Wills Place

- Bus Stop Corner of Diary & Hare Street\

- Casino Library Carpark

2. Casino North/West/East Line will pick you up from over near the hospital, West End School, over near Casino High School, plus many more stops and take you to the festival and back. Stops:

- Corner of Canterbury Street and Croke Lane (Edward Park)

- Hotham Street and Canterbury Street

- Bus Stop on Gitana Street (opposite Cedars Nursing Home)

- Hotham Street Opposite Loco Lane

- Hotham Street Opposite Clarence Street

- Hotham Street Opposite Churchhill Cresent

- Hotham Street Opposite Kurrajong Ave

- Sheppard Street Opposite Oak Ave

- Corner of Barling Street and Queensland Road

- Corner of Fredricks and Sandilands Street

- Dyraaba Street Opposite Foscars

- Dyraaba Street Opposite Wheat Street

- Cumberland Street on the corner of Short Street

- Clarke Street Opposite Frances Street

- Johnston Street Bus Stops (opposite Country Crumbs & Opposite East Street)

- Casino Library Carpark