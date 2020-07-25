Cat thrown from car in shocking cruelty case

The cat hurled from a speeding car on Friday morning is "lucky to be alive", vets say, as police appeal for public information regarding the shocking act of cruelty.

The male ginger tabby cat - believed to be a family pet due to his friendly nature and well-fed appearance - was found on Barrenjoey Rd in the early hours of Friday morning after being flung from the passenger seat of a dark-coloured sedan.

A good Samaritan spotted the badly injured animal on the side of the road and carried him to a nearby vet where he underwent specialist surgery.

Medical staff at Northside Emergency Veterinary Specialists say the male ginger tabby sustained serious facial fractures and is now being closely monitored for internal bleeding and bruising to his lungs.

It is not known how the driver of the vehicle came to be in possession of the cat, or if they were the owner themselves.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who was on Barrenjoey Rd, near Cecil Rd, between 5.25am and 5.40am on Friday morning and may have seen or have dashcam vision of a dark-coloured 2000-05 model sedan, with white markings on the back window.

After receiving constant care over the past 24 hours, the tabby is now in a critical but stable condition.

The cat was thrown from the car on Barrenjoey Rd at Newport. Picture: Adam Yip

"He's doing well today, he's a bit more comfortable now," Heather Russell, from Northside Emergency Veterinary Specialists, said.

"Yesterday he had a CT scan which showed that he didn't have any internal injuries, but he does have really severe facial trauma.

"We've had to put a feeding tube into his oesophagus so we can give his face and mouth the chance to heal. He's very swollen and sore, he'll be in with us for about a week I'd say."

Ms Russell says that for the injuries the tabby sustained, she believes the car must have been travelling at a considerable speed.

Police are calling for any potential witnesses to come forward following the animal cruelty incident on Friday morning. Picture: Northside Emergency Veterinary Specialists

"I'm guessing the car must have been going about 60-70km/hr when he was thrown," she said.

"He's pretty badly injured to be honest, he's had specialist surgery yesterday, he's had the works, he's been a lucky boy, but we expect he'll have a good chance of recovery.

"He's very friendly, we imagine that somebody is missing him but we just don't know who the owners are."

In NSW, the maximum penalty for animal cruelty charges includes up to five years behind bars and fines of more $20,000 for an individual or $110,000 for a corporation.

Originally published as Cat thrown from car in shocking cruelty case