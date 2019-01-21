Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

FIREFIGHTERS were called to rescue a cat at an East Lismore property today.

Lismore Fire and Rescue station officer Darren West said they were called to property, near Dibbs St, about 11am.

He said the cat appeared to have climbed a tree before winding up on the roof of a two-storey building, apparently unable to get down.

While faced with sweltering conditions - with temperatures reaching the mid-30s - Mr West said the cat was healthy when firefighters returned it to its concerned owners.