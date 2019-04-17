Cat in the Hat a live stage show

THE Cat in the Hat Live is a stage version of the popular children's book written and illustrated by Theodor Geisel under the pen name Dr Seuss, and first published in 1957.

The 200-word book made Geisel one of the top-selling children authors of all times.

The book was adapted for the stage in 2009 by the National Theatre of Great Britain, and tells the story (consistent with the book) of a brother and sister bored at home on a rainy day.

They are visited by none other than the cat in his red hat, which they let in through the door.

Outraged and outspoken, the fish, who can talk and is acting as the babysitter, is astounded and concerned, but the cat will not be deterred.

He will teach everyone how to have their own fun using only a bit of imagination.

"It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how," he says along with his friends Thing One and Thing Two.

They turn the house upside down, leaving a big mess everywhere, but the cat brings his picker-up machine and it's all back to normal before mum walks through the door.

Planned for more than 12 months, the production features a full scale set of the house, and more than 700 props the cast will use to bring the book alive on stage.

Trying to balance eight props and an umbrella has its challenges, but producers found it even harder when they went looking for picker-up machine on eBay.