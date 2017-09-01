21°
News

Cat Empire's Harry Angus on panel for SCU music forum

Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
Samantha Poate
by

HARRY Angus, from Cat Empire, Jackson Jackson, and Emily Lubitz - lead singer of Tinpan Orange, are the featured panellists in today's SCU music symposium.

Over 100 people are set to attend the free event that has brought together renowned musicians, key industry players and academics for an engaging day of presentations and panels.

Fresh from Splendour in the Grass Wharves front man Matt Collins will join the panelists, including touring artist Lucie Thorne, Bluesfest venue manager Brenden Meek, Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright, Andrew Tuttle from APRA Brisbane and music producer Christian Pyle.

Topics:  cat empire emily lubitz harry angus music symposium northern rivers southern cross university

Lismore Northern Star
Martin case adjourned until Monday

Martin case adjourned until Monday

MORE than 110 witnesses are expected to be called in the case.

Nimbin lane boy jailed for selling cannabis twice

Rainbow Lane in Nimbin. Photo Rudi Maxwell / Northern Rivers Echo

Outcry in the court as Huon Campbell was led away.

Shark nets will return to NSW's north coast beaches

This 2.32m male white shark was caught at Lennox Head Beach on August 4 on a drumline. Source: Supplied

Mr Baird faced protests by activists as he announced nets last year.

Nicholas Hamilton, our 'IT' young man

ON SCREEN: Aeden Lieberher, Owen Teague, Nicholas Hamilton, Jake Sim and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from the movie It. Supplied by Warner Bros.

Alstonville teen stars on the film reboot of cult TV series IT

Local Partners