MUSIC MAN: Harry James Angus of The Cat Emprie fame is the latest artist to appear at the APRA AMCOS songwriting masterclass at SCU. The masterclasses are offered to students as part of the contemporary music program.
Music

Cat Empire star gives uni students a master class

Samantha Poate
by
6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THE Cat Empire's trumpet player and vocalist, Harry James Angus, was at Southern Cross University yesterday to lead a song-writing master-class for students and alumni.

AUSTRALIAN musician Harry James Angus lead a song writing master class for Southern Cross University students and alumni yesterday.

SCU Lecturer and Coordinator of the APRA AMCOS Master Classes, Leigh Carriage said it was amazing to have Mr Angus back again for the second time in the past year to inspire budding song-writers.

"He is an incredibly generous, affable and intelligent musician and great communicator of ideas,” Ms Carriage said.

Ms Carriage said it was good to see a full lecture hall of people who were really earnestly interested in music.

"We had a full house of students and what I loved so much today was we had alumni that went back 10 and 20 years,” she said.

First year SCU student Sarah Anne Elliott said she found these APRA AMCOS Master Class invaluable.

"I thought it was really refreshing to hear from a professional songwriter that you don't necessarily need to fully understand the theory and concepts behind song writing to write a really good song,” Miss Elliott said.

She said she found Mr Angus's advice about working in a collaboration while also staying true to your vision the most interesting.

"He explored struggles of collaboration, about how the band members sometimes tell you that your ideas, melody or harmony won't necessarily work and to do something different.

"When that happens you just have to push through and not be discouraged by their opinions because sometimes that can make the song better.

"But it is also your vision in the end and you should do whatever you need to do to make it happen.”

Ms Carriage has been organising the APRA AMCOS lectures for 13 years, with this being the second in 2018.

"In this semester we just had Shellie Morris and then Harry and then we've got Bernard Fanning, Lior Attar and Paul Grabowsky,” Ms Carriage said.

Ms Carriage said on average she hosts around four to five a semester.

Miss Elliott said she will definitely go to the other lectures later in the semester.

Bernard Fanning will be at SCU May 3.

cat empire harry james angus music students northern rivers music song writing southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star
