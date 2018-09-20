Bachelor girl’s eye-popping bikini

Cass on The Bachelor … This is a girl who knows she nailed it.

Cass on The Bachelor … This is a girl who knows she nailed it.

THROUGHOUT history, pop culture has brought us a number of iconic swimsuit moments.

There was Bo Derek teaming a nude swimsuit with cornrows in 10, Pamela Anderson rocking a scorching red one-piece in Baywatch and Halle Berry sporting a bold orange bikini as a Bond girl.

Bo Derek rocks a nude one-piece and cornrows in the film “10”.

Australia's very own Cass Wood had her own swimsuit moment on The Bachelor last night, accessorising a skimpy black bikini with her microphone belt, in a look reminiscent of Ursula Andress and her scuba belt in the Dr No Bond film.

As Ursula Andress made scuba belts hot in Dr No. Cass made reality TV microphone belts hot in The Bachelor.

But let's back up a little.

At the beginning of the episode Cass had been holding out for a single date with Nick with terrifying intensity.

This is what hope looks like.

Even the tips of her hair extensions were vibrating with anticipation as it was announced the 23-year-old would be getting her wish of spending some quality one-on-one time with The Honey Badger.

Intensity levels just peaked.

After turning up on a yellow school bus with a couple of glasses of Yellowglen, The Bachelor announced that they would be continuing the theme of crap teenage dates by frolicking among the floating Band-Aids at Sydney's Wet 'n' Wild theme park.

"Hey girl! Time to reassess your glamorous date expectations!"

After Nick stooged her with his hilarious "my rip cord is faulty" gag as she dangled 76 metres from the ground, it was time for them to "get wet" and awkwardly clamour over one another on some water slides.

But this is where Cass produced her secret weapon - her absolutely banging body in a super high cut black bikini.

High times at Wet'n'Wild.

Knowing that she was bringing her A-game, Cass clung to him like a wet strand of seaweed.

Let's take a moment to really appraise the body language here.

Predictably, Cass' swimsuit choice lit up social media as the episode aired, with many expressing their concern about the practicality of such a precarious bikini on a series of hectic water slides.

… Though some people thought she could have gone harder:

The last tweet makes a good point. Cass' Instagram does indeed show she is no stranger to a teeny bikini.

After the water slide mayhem, during a candlelit dinner in a highly chlorinated public swimming pool, Bachelor Nick displayed some of the ducking and weaving he became famous for in his football career by artfully dodging Cass's "DO YOU HAVE FEELINGS FOR ME" question.

"To be honest, I actually find it difficult ummm … to show … a lot of feelings and emotions in this environment. You've got a glow. A glow about you. It's a beautiful thing. You don't want any harm … you wouldn't hurt a fly. You're a really nice girl," he says.

It seems Nick is utterly unaware that no girl wants to be called "nice" by the object of her affections.

Kids have absolutely peed in there.

Despite Nick's seemingly lukewarm feelings for Cass, he makes her dreams come true by (awkwardly) kissing her and offering her a rose.

As Brooke sagely commented at the beginning of the episode, "sh*t's gettin' real".