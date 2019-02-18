Casino's largest employer's new plans to upskill workers

The Northern Co-operative Meat Company Ltd (NCMC) has partnered with TAFE NSW, to roll out a diverse range of training packages.

CASINO'S largest employer is sending its workers back to school to upskill them.

The Northern Co-operative Meat Company Ltd (NCMC) has partnered with TAFE NSW, to roll out a diverse range of training packages across the whole plant, with some of these tailored specifically for the company.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the program was a great boost to ensuring on-going quality employment was available to workers.

"The red meat and livestock industry is big business in the Northern Rivers, with Casino at its very heart, so it's terrific to see the NCMC working collaboratively with TAFE to upskills its workers,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"As Australia's largest meat processing co-operative employing 1000 staff, the NCMC is a significant contributor to the local economy.

"The NCMC has worked hard over many years to achieve a position few get to claim. A big reason for this is its team understands that to remain relevant in a highly competitive, the business must regularly upskill its workers in an ever-changing market.

"Through a uniquely tailored training program, TAFE NSW is equipping many of the company's key workers to be part of the workforce of the future.

"TAFE's customised training delivery will position them well to deal with the meat industry's changing skills needs,” Mr Gulaptis said.

CEO of NCMC Simon Stahl said the NCMC is committed to providing more than "just a job”.

"We're offering real career opportunities,” he said.

"Our Certificates II, III and IV in Meat Processing are equivalent of any trade qualification.

"In addition, we offer a wide spectrum of career opportunities beyond meat processing, including engineering trades, IT, administration, quality assurance and hide tanning.

"What people don't realise is meat works is one of the most dynamic businesses operating in Australia today, with so many trade and career opportunities under the one roof,” he said.

The first round of employees graduated from the TAFE NSW training courses in December and the next round began on 4 February.

Courses include leadership, working safely with heights, meat handling, meat processing, working in confined spaces, forklift licences and much more.

Available qualifications include Certificate III in Meat Processing and Certificate III in Work, Health & Safety; these in particular enable the pursuit of a full qualification (Certificate IV) should staff wish to continue with their studies.