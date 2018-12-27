Casino's craft shop is revived after 10 year hiatus

GET CRAFTY: Yvonne Smith is thrilled to have re-opened Sensational Crafts with her husband Gary in Casino after more than 10 years.

AFTER more than a decade, Gary and Yvonne Smith have reopened Sensational Crafts in Casino.

The couple were forced to close the shop because of the "global financial crisis," and after such a blow they are both feeling ecstatic to open the store to the "community of crafters" in Casino and beyond once more.

Mr Smith said they were overwhelmed with how well business was going and how much community support they had received since reviving Sensational Crafts last week.

"It's wonderful and lovely to be back again," Mr Smith said.

"A lot of our old customers and a new community of crafters have come out of the woodwork.

"We originally opened Sensational Crafts in 2004 in the same street and were open for about three years, but rent was fairly high and it just wasn't the right time.

"We've been working towards re-opening since then and now our grandparent duties are somewhat less, we thought now was the time to do it.

Sensational Craft offers all your scrapbooking, paper craft, card making needs, and a kids space as well as different craft specific classes throughout the year.

"Yvonne has always been a craft person, before opening the shop she was doing stitched cards and was finding it really hard to find good card stock that was acid free to do it," he said.

"So we sourced a supplier and it grew from there. I also believe we are filling a gap in terms of craft shops in the area."

An avid and long-time lover of craft and scrap booking, Mrs Smith said she was thrilled to supply other craft and scrap booking enthusiasts again and provide a space where the craft community could share, collaborate and connect.

"I love the fact that my scrapbooking is preserving memories for future generations and I find it completely relaxing," she said.

"The next class will be on making a 2019 calendar which is a great way to make a handmade present for next year.

"We run a free and regular scrap and chat too.

"We re-open on Thursday, December 27. Pop in and say hello."

Find Sensational Crafts at 125 Barker S and for class times head to the Sensational Crafts Facebook page.