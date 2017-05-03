Casino's Beef Week Queen on Tour

CASINO's 2016 Beef Queen made a splash in Europe this year while showing off her community pride.

During last years Beef Week, Georgie King said she wanted to introduce beef week to the world and that exactly what she did.

"My sash was actually the first thing I packed. Every time I bought it out my sash to take a photo, I would have to explain Beef Week to those around me," Miss King said.

"I'm extremely proud of Casino and the awesome impact that Beef Week has on my home town, so it wasn't a hard decision to make when it came to promoting it all around the world."

Miss King made the decision to run for Beef Queen because she wanted to have a bigger role in the community and what better way then for her to be involved in her favourite event of the year.

"I wanted the opportunity to participate in as many events throughout the week as possible."

2016's Beef Week Queen showing her victory sash in the Swiss Alps.

Since her coronation, she has been heavily involved with local schools and community events but her Europe trip had always been planned to be the highlight.

"The question that all of the Beef Week Queen entrants were asked was based around how you would explain Beef week to a complete stranger. I had already booked a trip to Europe before entering the competition, and thought it would be a great chance to put the question into practice."

2016's Beef Week Queen in front of the Rome Colosseum.

As Miss King's time as Queen comes to an end the excitement builds for the new group of candidates.

"Take every chance to say yes. The experiences will benefit you massively and your confidence will sky rocket due to the awesome amounts of support that the town provides."