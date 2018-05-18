casinobeefweek photos can win you $100 voucher

Casino Beef Week wants to see your photos.

IT'S time to dust off the camera (pffft, who uses a camera these days - hello smartphone!) and enter the photo of the week competition at this year's Beef Week.

All you need to do is take photos during the event and share them on Instagram using #casinobeefweek and you could be the winner.

How it works:

1. You take photos at the event

2. You load them to Insta using the hashtag #casinobeefweek

3. Beef Week organisers select the best photo each day from Saturday, May 19 until Monday, May 28

4. All daily winners go into the draw to win a Casino Beef Week prize pack that includes event merchandise and a $100 voucher from Casino DIY Hardware

Too easy, right? See you on the streets at #casinobeefweek.