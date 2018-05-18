Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino Beef Week wants to see your photos.
Casino Beef Week wants to see your photos. Contributed
Community

#casinobeefweek photos can win you $100 voucher

18th May 2018 2:40 PM

IT'S time to dust off the camera (pffft, who uses a camera these days - hello smartphone!) and enter the photo of the week competition at this year's Beef Week.

All you need to do is take photos during the event and share them on Instagram using #casinobeefweek and you could be the winner.

How it works:

1. You take photos at the event

2. You load them to Insta using the hashtag #casinobeefweek

3. Beef Week organisers select the best photo each day from Saturday, May 19 until Monday, May 28

4. All daily winners go into the draw to win a Casino Beef Week prize pack that includes event merchandise and a $100 voucher from Casino DIY Hardware

Too easy, right? See you on the streets at #casinobeefweek.

  • Note: This competition is run by Casino Beef Week, not The Northern Star. Inquiries should be directed to the event organisers.
beef week casino casino beef week photography
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The best way to stop your kids getting suspended

    The best way to stop your kids getting suspended

    Parenting NAUGHTY boys made to wash cars for free by Casino mum.

    • 18th May 2018 3:53 PM
    Why council doesn't want this $8 million hospital

    premium_icon Why council doesn't want this $8 million hospital

    News The council has twice recommended the plan be refused

    Homicide squad to investigate man's tragic death

    Homicide squad to investigate man's tragic death

    News But police suspect he was assaulted

    Local Partners