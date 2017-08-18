Casino youth bashed Sydney good samaritan

A YOUNG person from Casino was a passenger in a stolen car in Pendle Hill (Sydney) back in July.
Police will allege the young person and other people have approached a man unknown to them, punched and robbed him.
A passer-by came to the aid of the victim and was punched by the young person.
The first victim was assaulted again.
The young person and the co-offenders then left the area and used a stolen credit card 'paywave' facility to buy several items.
On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at a Queensland Road, Casino address.
The young person was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.
There the young person was charged with:
- Robbery In Company
- Be Carried in Conveyance Taken Without Consent of Owner
- Three counts of Dishonestly Obtain Property By Deception.
The young person has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Childrens Court today.
The co-offenders have been arrested and charged in Sydney.