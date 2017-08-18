Casino youth bashed Sydney good samaritan

A young person from Casino has been caught for theft in Sydney.

A YOUNG person from Casino was a passenger in a stolen car in Pendle Hill (Sydney) back in July.

Police will allege the young person and other people have approached a man unknown to them, punched and robbed him.

A passer-by came to the aid of the victim and was punched by the young person.

The first victim was assaulted again.

The young person and the co-offenders then left the area and used a stolen credit card 'paywave' facility to buy several items.

On Wednesday police executed a search warrant at a Queensland Road, Casino address.

The young person was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.

There the young person was charged with:

Robbery In Company

Be Carried in Conveyance Taken Without Consent of Owner

Three counts of Dishonestly Obtain Property By Deception.

The young person has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Childrens Court today.

The co-offenders have been arrested and charged in Sydney.