Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONGRATULATIONS: Uniting Care Transport team volunteer Shirley Smith, from Casino, has won the First State Super Lifetime Achievement award at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
CONGRATULATIONS: Uniting Care Transport team volunteer Shirley Smith, from Casino, has won the First State Super Lifetime Achievement award at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
Lifestyle

Casino woman's lifetime achievement recognised at awards

Jacqueline Munro
by
7th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"I JUST went to pieces, I was just so shocked.”

Shirley Smith said she simply could not believe it when her name was read out at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards breakfast in Sydney yesterday morning.

The Casino resident was last night awarded the 2019 First State Super Lifetime Achievement award at a formal ceremony for her commitment to improving the lives of Casino residents.

The prestigious award recognises an outstanding woman who has dedicated her life towards the advancement of women in NSW.

"I did not, in a million years, expect to be a winner,” she said.

"It was already surprising to be named in the final four.”

Ms Smith who is a trained nurse, secretary, community volunteer and farmer's wife is one of seven women to win an award at this year's ceremony.

Ms Smith was nominated for her work in helping develop a volunteer network to provide convenient and affordable transport in a rural area.

In 1999 Ms Smith noticed many local residents were unable to attend medical care and treatment when required and as a result created a volunteer team to provide suitable, affordable transport to and from medical care and treatment.

She first started by taking residents in her own vehicle, asking only for an affordable donation to cover the cost of fuel.

From there she slowly built a team of volunteer drivers to create the Uniting Care Transport Team.

The team's volunteer drivers transported medical patients to nearby hospitals and medical centres for dialysis, cancer treatment and a range of services involving outpatient care.

In 19 years the team has made more than 85,700 trips, and more than 2,600 people have been assisted across the Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Lismore regions.

Ms Smith credits the creation of the team as her proudest achievement.

"My main achievement would have been starting the transport team for the Casino community and getting it going,” she said.

"To see it working properly and doing what it was supposed to do, well, it worked, and thank you to the team I had behind me.”

Now in its eighth year, the NSW Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women across NSW to industry, communities and society.

Ms Smith, like four of the other winners, won her category by public vote.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the community for supporting me,” she said.

international women's day 2019 northern rivers community nsw women of the year awards shirley smith uniting care transport team
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    premium_icon Asbestos found in wake of bushfires

    Health CASINO tip staff found a piece of asbestos the "size of a drink coaster” among twisted tin and debris from the old school at Jubullum.

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

    premium_icon Blogger to host Universal Medicine info session in Lismore

    News She will discuss the structure, local presence of "harmful cult”

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Casino man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    premium_icon Casino man 'horrified' by details of his attack on partner

    Crime The court heard he was "another person altogether” when drunk

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    premium_icon Candidates give mixed opinions on rail trail plan

    Politics Should the rail trail project go ahead?

    • 8th Mar 2019 12:00 AM