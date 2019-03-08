Casino woman's lifetime achievement recognised at awards

CONGRATULATIONS: Uniting Care Transport team volunteer Shirley Smith, from Casino, has won the First State Super Lifetime Achievement award at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

"I JUST went to pieces, I was just so shocked.”

Shirley Smith said she simply could not believe it when her name was read out at the 2019 NSW Women of the Year Awards breakfast in Sydney yesterday morning.

The Casino resident was last night awarded the 2019 First State Super Lifetime Achievement award at a formal ceremony for her commitment to improving the lives of Casino residents.

The prestigious award recognises an outstanding woman who has dedicated her life towards the advancement of women in NSW.

"I did not, in a million years, expect to be a winner,” she said.

"It was already surprising to be named in the final four.”

Ms Smith who is a trained nurse, secretary, community volunteer and farmer's wife is one of seven women to win an award at this year's ceremony.

Ms Smith was nominated for her work in helping develop a volunteer network to provide convenient and affordable transport in a rural area.

In 1999 Ms Smith noticed many local residents were unable to attend medical care and treatment when required and as a result created a volunteer team to provide suitable, affordable transport to and from medical care and treatment.

She first started by taking residents in her own vehicle, asking only for an affordable donation to cover the cost of fuel.

From there she slowly built a team of volunteer drivers to create the Uniting Care Transport Team.

The team's volunteer drivers transported medical patients to nearby hospitals and medical centres for dialysis, cancer treatment and a range of services involving outpatient care.

In 19 years the team has made more than 85,700 trips, and more than 2,600 people have been assisted across the Richmond Valley, Kyogle and Lismore regions.

Ms Smith credits the creation of the team as her proudest achievement.

"My main achievement would have been starting the transport team for the Casino community and getting it going,” she said.

"To see it working properly and doing what it was supposed to do, well, it worked, and thank you to the team I had behind me.”

Now in its eighth year, the NSW Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women across NSW to industry, communities and society.

Ms Smith, like four of the other winners, won her category by public vote.

"I want to say a huge thank you to the community for supporting me,” she said.