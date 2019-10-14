Casino woman's 30-minute tirade at cops during arrest

A CASINO woman ripped up the mattress in her cell, after being refused bail when she was charged with a string of offences, police have alleged.

At 4pm on October 12, police attended a home in Banksia St, Casino, in order to arrest a man on a warrant.

"A 27-year-old Casino woman has approached police and started swearing and abusing them for 30 minutes while they made the arrest," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"This took place in front of neighbours and young children.

"After police finalised the arrest of a 39-year-old Casino man on an outstanding warrant, they placed the 27-year-old under arrest for offensive language.

"At Lismore Police Station she was searched and found to be in possession of 11 tabs of LSD.

"She was bail refused and taken to Lismore Corrective Services Cells, where she ripped up her cell mattress."

The woman was charged with possession of a prohibited drug, resisting police and malicious damage.

She will appear at Casino Local Court next week.where she will also also face unrelated charges of resisting police, possession of a prohibited drug, destroying evidence and goods in custody.