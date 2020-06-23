Casino woman to be sentenced over drug syndicate involvement

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August after a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A CASINO woman has pleaded guilty to supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers as part of an extensive drug syndicate operation.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was excused from Lismore Local Court earlier this month as she continues to attend the exclusive Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre in Sydney.

The Director of Public Prosecutions accepted Hogan’s guilty pleas on her behalf to several drugs and weapons charges when the matter was mentioned briefly.

Hogan was arrested in August following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Hogan pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

She was committed for sentence in the Lismore District Court on July 13.

The DPP are expected to withdraw several charges, including supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.