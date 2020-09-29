Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August 2019 following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August 2019 following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
News

Casino woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs

Aisling Brennan
29th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CASINO woman will be assessed for which type of sentencing is appropriate for supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, earlier this year pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

She currently remains on bail while attending exclusive Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre in Sydney.

Hogan was arrested in August last year following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Her solicitor, Tom Ivey, requested on Monday in Lismore District Court a sentencing assessment report be carried out ahead of her scheduled sentencing.

Hogan will be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on December 10.

lismore district court northern rivers crime northern rivers drug supply strike force balsillie
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road worker 'pinned between machine and post'

        Premium Content Road worker 'pinned between machine and post'

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter was called to the incident west of Casino.

        URGENT: Man, 23, wanted by police over alleged stabbing

        URGENT: Man, 23, wanted by police over alleged stabbing

        News Anyone who sees Reece Purcell should phone police immediately

        2.32m shark detected at South Ballina beach

        Premium Content 2.32m shark detected at South Ballina beach

        News NSW Department of Primary Industries stated the shark was caught on a SMART...