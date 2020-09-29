Casino woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August 2019 following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A CASINO woman will be assessed for which type of sentencing is appropriate for supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, earlier this year pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

She currently remains on bail while attending exclusive Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre in Sydney.

Hogan was arrested in August last year following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Her solicitor, Tom Ivey, requested on Monday in Lismore District Court a sentencing assessment report be carried out ahead of her scheduled sentencing.

Hogan will be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on December 10.