Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August last year after a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August last year after a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.
News

Woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs from family home

Aisling Brennan
5th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO woman will be sentenced before Christmas for supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was excused from Lismore District Court last month as she continues to attend the exclusive Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre in Sydney.

She'd previously pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

Hogan was arrested in August last year following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan said he expected a report to be produced by the rehabilitation centre on Hogan's treatment before she is sentenced.

"If people are willing to put themselves through the rigours of a rehabilitation program, I am willing to give them the opportunity to do that," he said.

Hogan will be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on December 10.

casino crime drug supply charges lismore district court northern rivers crime strike force balsillie
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: Local COVID-19 patient winds up in ICU

        Health AN ACTIVE COVID-19 patient on the North Coast linked to a Sydney cluster is now in intensive care.

        Patient in hospital after reports of an assault in Ballina

        premium_icon Patient in hospital after reports of an assault in Ballina

        News EMERGENCY crews were called to Ballina after reports an assault occurred.

        Privacy concerns lead to big changes at rugby club

        premium_icon Privacy concerns lead to big changes at rugby club

        News PAGE MP Kevin Hogan said the club came to him to voice their concerns about the...

        Mullum takes centre stage in state-sponsored 5G espionage

        premium_icon Mullum takes centre stage in state-sponsored 5G espionage

        News Australia’s Biggest Little Town features prominently in the latest Four Corners...