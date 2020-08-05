Woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs from family home

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August last year after a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A CASINO woman will be sentenced before Christmas for supplying ice throughout the Northern Rivers.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was excused from Lismore District Court last month as she continues to attend the exclusive Kathleen York House rehabilitation centre in Sydney.

She'd previously pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

Hogan was arrested in August last year following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Judge Jeffrey McLennan said he expected a report to be produced by the rehabilitation centre on Hogan's treatment before she is sentenced.

"If people are willing to put themselves through the rigours of a rehabilitation program, I am willing to give them the opportunity to do that," he said.

Hogan will be sentenced in the Lismore District Court on December 10.