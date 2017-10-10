28°
News

Casino woman takes out Fitness Australia prize

Kellie Handford took out the prize for the National Award for Student of the year for Fitness Australia.
Kellie Handford took out the prize for the National Award for Student of the year for Fitness Australia.
Samantha Poate
by

A CASINO woman was the inaugural inner of the National Active Students Award.

After being nominated back in August and short-listed for the prize last month, Kellie Handford said she was shocked to have actually received the recognition from Fitness Australia.

Related:

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/student-fit-for-recognition/3220993/

"Extremely excited to have won it, very surprised it was really overwhelming at the presentation I must say,” Ms Handford said.

"I was expecting the other two finalists to be there and I was scanning the audience to see if they were.”

"Basically I was there by myself because I did not think I was down there to pick up an award, I just thought I was one of the finalists to go along to this presentation.”

She said it was all thanks to her clients and her teachers.

"I am really lucky with the clients I've got that I can try ideas out on, whether they know or not,” Ms Handford said.

"They get the benefit from whatever I have picked up from studying and vice versa.

"I have had a really unique opportunity to learn with a group of people who were very flexible, as in fit dimension but they were my training provider.”

"Particularly coming to Casino and helping me get through the course quite quickly and with a really thorough understanding.”

Ms Handford said receiving this award was a career highlight.

"For me at 44 to make the decision to go back and study, it wasn't easy but it has just made me realise there is a lot of information and new skills out there that we can all enjoy if we find what we really love to do.”

Ms Handford said anyone who is thinking of retraining in an aspect of their career should definitely take the opportunity to do so.

"I would absolutely recommend anyone who has been in a job for a long time just to recertify in some aspect of your job might just be the shot in the arm to really reinvigorate that passion as to why you got into it in the first place.”

Topics:  casino fit dimension education fitness australia national active students northern rivers health

Lismore Northern Star
Road reopens after serious crash at Ballina

Road reopens after serious crash at Ballina

A PEDESTRIAN and a car were involved, according to police.

  • News

  • 10th Oct 2017 6:39 AM

Why you shouldn't swim at popular waterfall: OPINION

Protestors Falls at Terania Creek.

Polite reminder to rule-breakers makes you feel like 'fun police'

SNEAK PEEK: First look at new Lismore preschool

Concept design of the proposed Jarjum preschool at Goonellabah.

Council looking to make $160,000 from the sale of land to preschool

Accused considers any girl over 12 'fair game', court told

“Essentially they judged that she had consented to the sexual encounter because she was not physically forced into the act,” The Local reported.Source:Supplied

50-year-old man faces serious charges of assault on 11-year-old girl

Local Partners