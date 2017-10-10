Casino woman takes out Fitness Australia prize

Kellie Handford took out the prize for the National Award for Student of the year for Fitness Australia.

Kellie Handford took out the prize for the National Award for Student of the year for Fitness Australia.

A CASINO woman was the inaugural inner of the National Active Students Award.

After being nominated back in August and short-listed for the prize last month, Kellie Handford said she was shocked to have actually received the recognition from Fitness Australia.

Related:

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/student-fit-for-recognition/3220993/

"Extremely excited to have won it, very surprised it was really overwhelming at the presentation I must say,” Ms Handford said.

"I was expecting the other two finalists to be there and I was scanning the audience to see if they were.”

"Basically I was there by myself because I did not think I was down there to pick up an award, I just thought I was one of the finalists to go along to this presentation.”

She said it was all thanks to her clients and her teachers.

"I am really lucky with the clients I've got that I can try ideas out on, whether they know or not,” Ms Handford said.

"They get the benefit from whatever I have picked up from studying and vice versa.

"I have had a really unique opportunity to learn with a group of people who were very flexible, as in fit dimension but they were my training provider.”

"Particularly coming to Casino and helping me get through the course quite quickly and with a really thorough understanding.”

Ms Handford said receiving this award was a career highlight.

"For me at 44 to make the decision to go back and study, it wasn't easy but it has just made me realise there is a lot of information and new skills out there that we can all enjoy if we find what we really love to do.”

Ms Handford said anyone who is thinking of retraining in an aspect of their career should definitely take the opportunity to do so.

"I would absolutely recommend anyone who has been in a job for a long time just to recertify in some aspect of your job might just be the shot in the arm to really reinvigorate that passion as to why you got into it in the first place.”