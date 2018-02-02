Casino woman loses thousands of dollars in scam

The Casino area is being targeted by scammers.

A CASINO woman has lost thousands of dollars after being hit by scammers.

Police said the elderly lady was yesterday tricked her into downloading a program onto her computer.

"This program has given the scammers total control and access to all her files," police said.

"They have then instructed her to buy about $5000 worth of iTunes cards from a local store.

"Despite being advised by shop staff that it was a scam, she purchased the cards and gave the serial numbers to the scammers."

Advice from police:

Never let anyone you don't know download programs like teamviewer.exe onto your computer. If they try, HANG UP

NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER buy iTunes cards because a stranger on the phone told you to. If someone asks you to do this HANG UP

Shop staff, if someone tries to buy a large amount of iTunes cards you may want to ask them why. If they say the tax office, Telstra or a similar company told them to, call your supervisor and the police. It is a scam and the victim is about to lose thousands of dollars.

There may be a second victim in the Casino area who has fallen for this scam, so it looks like they are hitting the area hard.

Please have a chat to elderly friends and neighbours about phone scammers.

