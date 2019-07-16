Casino woman arrested over fake calls to Triple Zero

A woman has been charged for allegedly making fake calls to Triple Zero.

A CASINO woman has been arrested after she allegedly made 13 fake calls to Triple Zero.

Police said during the calls, the 48-year-old woman told operators people were being stabbed, women were being detained at knifepoint and that an ambulance was urgently needed.

Each call triggered an emergency response from police and ambulance services.

"These calls placed the lives of emergency responders at risk while they drove at high speeds to attend the job, and tied up valuable resources that could have been used to serve those in the community who genuinely required help," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

At 8.30am on Monday police attended a Stapleton Avenue address and arrested the 48-year-old woman, who was holding the mobile phone where the calls originated from.

She will appear in Casino Local Court in August.