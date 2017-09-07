Casino woman arrested after stabbing man with knife

A MAN has been stabbed in the hand after a violent argument at a Casino home.

Police said a 41-year-old Casino woman became involved in an argument with a man at her home on Wednesday.

"As a result the woman has punched the man three times to the back, then gone to the kitchen to get a knife," Richmond LAC posted on their Facebook page.

"The man saw this and left the house through the front door.

"While doing so he held the screen door closed with his right hand.

"The woman stabbed the man through the screen door, with the knife entering the man's hand.

"He suffered non life-threatening injuries."

Police arrived and arrested the woman.

She was taken to Casino police station and charged with one count of reckless wounding. She was refused bail.