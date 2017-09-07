24°
News

Casino woman arrested after stabbing man with knife

A MAN has been stabbed in the hand after a violent argument at a Casino home.

Police said a 41-year-old Casino woman became involved in an argument with a man at her home on Wednesday.

"As a result the woman has punched the man three times to the back, then gone to the kitchen to get a knife," Richmond LAC posted on their Facebook page.

"The man saw this and left the house through the front door.

"While doing so he held the screen door closed with his right hand.

"The woman stabbed the man through the screen door, with the knife entering the man's hand.

"He suffered non life-threatening injuries."

Police arrived and arrested the woman.

She was taken to Casino police station and charged with one count of reckless wounding. She was refused bail.

Topics:  casino knife northern rivers crime stabbbing

Road trip to murder scene for Martin trial jury

Road trip to murder scene for Martin trial jury

THE jury in the Martin murder trial are taking an excursion to Murwillumbah to view the location of the alleged 2014 murder scene.

REVEALED: How your donations to the rescue chopper are spent

The new Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operator has moved to explain how donations will be managed and spent.

"It's a very expensive business we run"

Residents flee as fire burns dangerously close to homes

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville.

"I have evacuated. Fire only 100m from the back fence"

Ostwald Bros' $61m debt could rise after creditors meeting

Derrick Vickers, Adminstrator, PWC at the creditors meeting for Ostwald Bros company. Wednesday, 6th, Sep, 2017.

Interested parties set to decide whether to dissolve Ostwald Bros

Local Partners