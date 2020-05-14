Casino woman accused of supplying ice from family home

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

THE facts of the case against a Casino woman accused of supplying ice still need to be finalised before she is willing to plead guilty, a court has heard.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 35, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when her matter was briefly mentioned on Wednesday.

Ms Hogan remains bail refused on a host of drug and weapons charges.

Police will allege she was supplying methylamphetamine, including from her family home, on an ongoing basis.

She was arrested in August following a seven-month police investigation into the supply of ice and guns in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor indicated to the court there were still some facts in the case to be finalised before charge certification.

“The plea offer has been accepted …. but the facts need to be resolved,” the DPP prosecutor said.

Ms Hogan’s solicitor Tom Ivey said his client would be applying for bail on Friday and hoped the charge certificate would be ready by then.

“It would be good to have the draft facts amended for the bail application …. I understand a number of charges will be withdrawn,” Mr Ivey said.

The matter was adjourned to Lismore Local Court on Friday, May 15 for further mention.