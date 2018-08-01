Casino woman accused of stealing $95,000 from organisation

A CASINO woman will appear in court next month after she allegedly stole $95,000 from a local organisation and transferred the money into her personal bank account.

Police have accused the 58-year-old woman of fraud offences involving an organisation that represents Aboriginal issues.

It's alleged between June 21 and June 30, the woman made eight withdrawal transactions into her personal bank account.

Officers from Richmond Police District were contacted and commenced an investigation.

About 10am on Monday, police attended a home on West Street, Casino, and arrested a 58-year-old woman.

She was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with eight counts of obtain financial advantage by deception.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on August 22.