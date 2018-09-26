Casino vs Kyogle: Relay for Life challenge is on

Mayor Robert Mustow, Trevor Wilson and Chris Woods walk to Kyogle to deliver an invitation to the mayor to invite them to run in Casino next year.

KYOGLE is only 20 minutes drive from Casino but walking the 32km takes more time and energy.

No problem for Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow who wanted to support the Cancer Council and invite Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland and all of Kyogle to join Casino's Relay for Life next year.

"I could have sent an email,” Cr Mustow said.

The walk was a symbolic way to draw attention to the cause and the invitation.

"When you send an email you don't get 500 cars and bikes knowing about it,” he said of the toots from passing traffic on the walk.

Cr Mustow has had his own scare with melanoma and wanted to support the worthy cause, he said.

Casino Relay for Life chairman Trevor Wilson joked that he might need a passport to walk to Kyogle.

Mascot Dougal the bear and other team members joined the mayor and Mr Wilson on the trek from council chambers in Casino to the Kyogle Bazaar at the Amphitheatre Park to hand deliver the letter.

The letter was well received and Cr Mulholland said she was considering a walk back to Casino to deliver a reply.

"I'll wear roller blades when I walk,” she said.

"I will challenge RVC to put a team in the relay if Kyogle does. Cancer has touched everyone.”

Chris Woods from Ballina joined the walk, wearing a locket holding the ashes of her husband John Woods who died from cancer six months ago.

GET INVOLVED

Casino Relay for Life information night on Thursday, September 27 at 6pm at the Relihan Centre in Casino. RSVP to Kate. McBride@nswcc.org.au or phone 66391303. Sign your team up at cancercouncil. org.au /casinorelay.