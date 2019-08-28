Casino trio smash car windows with bolt cutters

DRIVING INCIDENT: Police have charged three people after a driving incident escalated.

DRIVING INCIDENT: Police have charged three people after a driving incident escalated. Trevor Veale

A TEXTBOOK example of how not to resolve a driving incident is before court today.

Officers from Richmond Police District said three Casino residents had been charged with several offences.

Police allege that on Tuesday, a 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man from Casino attended a Barker Street address of a person they just had a conflict with over a driving incident.

The 23-year-old drove her car into a parked vehicle containing the victim, causing damage.

The 22-year-old and 26-year-old men ran to the car, where the victims were seated.

Police said windows were smashed with a pair of bolt cutters and victims were punched.

A victim knocked one of the men to the ground in self-defence.

The two men entered the 23-year-old's car and she drove off, doing a burn-out as she left.

As a result the 23-year-old woman has been charged with several driving offences and granted conditional bail, while the two men were charged with various intimation and assault charges and bail refused.

They will appear in Casino Local Court today.