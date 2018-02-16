Casino transport service comes to a dead end

AFTER more than 18 years of service it's been announced UnitingCare Casino Transport Team (UCCTT) will be ceasing operations on August 31.

The not-for-profit, community-based charity provides medical transport to people on the Northern Rivers.

A total of 146 volunteers and 2512 clients have been involved in the service, which has delivered more than 91,000 one-way trips since its inception in 1999.

Volunteer drivers use their own vehicle to pick up clients from their homes and convey them to medical appointments, whether it be Lismore, Ballina, Coffs Harbour or in Queensland.

UnitingCare's Lismore regional mission minister, the Reverend Robert Griffith, said it was sad news but hoped the service would live on.

"The decision was made recently by the Casino Transport Team volunteer management committee that their services could no longer be provided at an acceptable standard of safety due to increasing compliance obligations and regulatory requirements,” the Rev Griffith said.

"We are hopeful that the council or government will take up the provision of this valuable service.”

Croydon Sloane, who has been a volunteer driver for 11 years, said he hoped the service would continued.

He said there were currently about 55 drivers assisting the service.

"Many of the clients don't drive anymore or they don't have friends or relatives available to assist,” Mr Sloane said.

"If someone has to go to regular treatment they really need a service such as this that's available five days a week.

"Most of them are elderly people and most of them without this service would have no alternative.

"Overall it has worked as a really great group.”

Mr Sloane said if the group closed and nothing was there to take its place it would leave "an awful void in the community”.

He said he planned to meet with Casino mayor Robert Mustow and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, to see if they could help.