Casino teenager given bail in time for grandfather's funeral

He was arrested after breaching bail on three separate occasions. Marc Stapelberg

A YOUNG Casino man accused of involvement in an aggravated break-and-enter has been granted bail to attend a funeral.

When Thomas Avery, 19, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court on Monday, his solicitor, Crystal Triggs, explained he was due to attend a close relative's funeral at Tabulam within the hour.

Mr Avery has been accused of unlawfully entering enclosed lands, aggravated break and enter, larceny and driving unlicensed on Tabulam Rd at Tabulam about midday on February 5 this year.

Police will allege he knew there was someone at the home at the time of the break-in.

Ms Triggs said it was conceded that the allegations against her client were serious.

But she said they were hopeful there would be a "local court resolution”.

"Whilst it's a serious aggravated break-and-enter, Mr Avery was not the primary offender or the most culpable offender,” Ms Triggs said.

She said while Mr Avery's apparent "full admissions” made for a "strong case”, she noted the allegations involved "a group of young people”.

His co-accused were not named on court documents viewed by The Northern Star.

The court heard missing his grandfather's funeral would be a "deficit to his rehabilitation”, which was something he was "committed to”.

"In my submission there isn't a risk of failing to appear as he attended court last week,” Ms Triggs said.

The police prosecutor opposed bail, saying there was an "unacceptable risk” Mr Avery would fail to appear before court.

"The accused was at liberty on bail for serious matters of which the DPP has carriage,” she said.

"He's failed to comply with three occasions of reporting.”

She argued bail conditions suggested by the defence would not mitigate that risk.

Magistrate David Heilpern said Mr Avery's three bail breaches involved failing to report to police and attending Tabulam, which he was prohibited from doing.

Mr Heilpern said he agreed with submissions from both prosecution and the defence.

"This is a really ridiculous situation,” he said.

"He has a cultural responsibility to be (at the funeral).

"If he had just reported to police we would not be here.

"I am going to grant you bail, Thomas. You are going to go to your grandfather's funeral.

"These matters could take a year to finalise. If you want to spend a year in jail, just keep not reporting.

"Maybe the grief is just overriding your common sense.”

He granted bail, including allowing Mr Avery to attend Tabulam only for the day of the funeral.

He's subject to a curfew and must abstain from alcohol and illicit drugs.

The matter was adjourned until September 11.