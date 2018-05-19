Casino teen named Indigenous Trainee of the Year

STAR STUDENT: TALENT and hard work has been rewarded for Karri Williams, a Casino-based dental assistant trainee who won the Indigenous Trainee of the Year at the 2018 Hunter Valley Training Company Excellence Awards.

TALENT and hard work has been rewarded for a Casino-based dental assistant trainee who has been awarded the Indigenous Trainee of the Year at the 2018 Hunter Valley Training Company Excellence Awards.

Karri Williams, 19, a trainee with Northern NSW Local Health District Oral Health Services, completed her traineeship at the Casino Aboriginal Medical Service over the past year.

Ms Williams said she was surprised when she learned she had been recognised.

"It's an award that my family and I are proud of and that I achieved doing something I really enjoy,” she said.

In partnership with Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Service, NNSWLHD supports local indigenous trainees to complete their training in regional locations through the dental assistant trainee program.

"I'm thankful to have been given the opportunity to complete my traineeship in a service heavily involved around my local Aboriginal community with an amazing group of co-workers and am able to pursue my career in the field of Oral Health,” she said.

Nanna Kreutzfeldt, Oral Health Clinical Director said Ms Williams has been a worthy recipient.

"Karri has managed really well and has always been very eager to learn and support our team at the Casino AMS,” Ms Kreutzfeldt.

Tara Reade, Dental Assistant Site Leader at Casino Aboriginal Medical Service also praised Ms Williams approach to teamwork and her calm nature.

"Karri adapted so well to the different duties as a Dental Assistant, assisting in the child clinic as well as assisting with school assessments,” she said.

"She was popular among our child patients who find her cheerful and calming in a reassuring manner.”

On completing her traineeship, Ms Williams has successfully obtained a position at the Grafton Oral Health Service.