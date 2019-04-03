Casino student wins prestigious award for his studies

TAFE NSW Casino student Jeffrey Green has been recognised for his academic achievement and positive work ethic at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards in Kurri Kurri last Thursday.

Mr Green, who completed Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE NSW Casino in 2018, was announced as the winner of a prestigious award of Health, Wellbeing and Community Services Student of the Year at a gala awards ceremony at the Hunter Valley Hotel Academy.

During his time at TAFE NSW, Jeffrey secured a position at Ngunya Jarjum Aboriginal Child & Family Network in Lismore as a Contact Worker.

He said the role allowed him to interact and support young Aboriginal children.

"I hope that I can be a positive role model for these children and help them to make good choices in life," Mr Green said.

"My long term goal is to keep learning and moving up, I'm loving what I'm doing at the moment.

"I'm very grateful for this recognition and I feel very proud.

"I had a bad experience at school but during my time at TAFE NSW I felt supported and was surrounded by good people which made the course easy and enjoyable. I couldn't have asked for better teachers."

TAFE NSW 2019 WINNERS: Taeko Iizuka: International Student of the Year; Lional Stapleton: Supply Chain and eCommerce Student of the Year; Connor Linz: Infrastructure, Energy and Construction Student of the Year & Apprentice of the Year; Malcolm Norton: Creative and Design Ideation Student of the Year; Steven Green: Tourism and Experience Services Student of the Year & Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander of the Year; Amanda Marshall: Career Pathways, Aboriginal Languages and Employability Skills Student of the Year & Student of the Year; Matilda Edwards: Trainee of the YearJed Davis: Technology and Business Services Student of the Year; Jeffrey Green: Health, Wellbeing and Community Services Student of the Year.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager, Susie George, commended Jeffrey for his commitment and dedication which he has shown to his studies.

"Jeffrey demonstrated compassion and support to other learners in his class and was embraced and held in high esteem by the entire class for his genuineness and huge heart which influenced the way he interacted with everyone," Ms George said.

"Jeffrey's success is further proof that TAFE NSW has the greatest range of courses available which gives our students a head-start in their pursuit of exciting careers.

"It also delivers on our commitment to train the workforce leaders of the future when, where and how it suits them."

Students from Taree, Forster, Mardi, Port Macquarie, Hunter Valley, Grafton and Coffs Harbour shared the 14 awards that were presented at the ceremony.