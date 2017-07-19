Casino student scores big in scholarship awards

CASINO High School student Jacob Ellis is one of 25 recipients from around Australia to receive more than $21,000 per year towards his studies for up to five years.

As a Tuckwell Scholarship recipient Jacob will also receive mentoring from senior ANU leaders and researchers.

The year 12 student said he found the scholarship online and when he approached his parents about it they agreed he had all the attributes the scholarship was looking for.

Jacob was selected with students from schools such as Knox Grammar School, Sydney Church of England Grammar School and Brisbane Grammar School.

"You are competing against some of the most prestigious, selective and academically successful schools in the country,” he said.

Jacob, who is the top of his year for English, Biology, Chemistry and Information Technology said round two of the scholarship application was the most difficult, with Jacob working on his answers for the better part of the week.

For round three he flew down to Canberra to do an interview and had to answer questions that took him by surprise including 'What would your name be if you were a bush ranger in colonial Australia and how would you act?”

He said the esoteric questions came as a result of the scholarship being substantially character based as well as academically focused.

For Jacob, the scholarship will offer him a substantial chance of pursuing his dreams of travel as he hopes to complete Law and International Relations studies at ANU with the aim of becoming a diplomat or ambassador.

He received the travel bug when he travelled around Australia with his family in 2015 and saw every major capital city.

He said his interest in this line of work was also sparked by participating in the Constitutional Convention in March, where he had a question and answer session with ambassadors from Norway, Canada and New Zealand.

The scholarship program was founded in 2013 by philanthropists Graham and Louise Tuckwell who were pleased with the high quality of applications for the 2018 program as well as the diversity among recipients.

"Students can be anywhere when they receive the call and we get very excited and speechless responses,” Mrs Tuckwell said.

"We were nearly deafened by the screams of an excited mother, who had to be 'put in another room' by her daughter so she could hear us.”