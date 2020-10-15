Casino sporting team with a strong pedigree set to roar

ROARING AGAIN: After a six year hiatus the Casino Lions hope to be playing in the 2021 local Aussie rules competition, thanks to the enthusiasm of players wanting to wear a home team jersey.

AFTER six years in the wilderness, a former Northern Rivers Aussie rules powerhouse will roar in for the 2021 season.

It's been six ears since the Casino Lions pulled on their jumpers and kicked a Sherrin between the sticks, but interest from the sporting community will hopefully see the club's revival.

If all goes well, the Lions will join the Lismore Swans, Ballina Bombers, Byron Magpies and Tweed Tigers in the AFLQ competition next year.

Ben Hunt who's pedigree includes playing Aussie rules in Victoria as well as two seasons each with the Lismore Swans and Ballina Bombers - the latter where he was also vice president - is leading the charge.

Hunt, 35, said the response from people wanting to play for the Lions has been fantastic.

"I decided to leave Ballina after so many players who live here said they wanted to play for Casino," he said.

"At the moment we have 45 players aged over 17 confirmed to play seniors football."

Hunt said while the surrounding Aussie rules clubs might lose one or two players the majority will be juniors looking to get back into the game.

"Potentially we will bring back players who were part of the original juniors teams who played at Casino," he said.

"This is all about rebuilding the club, building the player base and getting sponsorship."

Hunt said the club will be holding a meeting the Casino RSM at Canterbury St, Casino, this Friday at 2.30pm.

"Everyone is welcome no matter if they want to play, help out with coaching, be a runner, water carrier, you name it," he said.

"It's so exciting that so many young players in Casino want to play for the Lions."

Hunt said if there's enough interest the club would be interested in fielding a women's team as well.

"If we gets enough women wanting to play we will definitely look at this and put it before the committee," he said.

"On Friday we hope to get the committee organised and move on from there.

"The Lions are seeking players and coaches for the upcoming 2021 season and we invite people to be a part of something great, we have exciting times ahead."

More information via the Casino Lions on Facebook.