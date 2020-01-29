Casino siblings show exceptional form in the whitewater

CANOE CHAMPS: Casino's Declan Ellis in action at the 2020 Paddle Australia National Championships. His success saw him selected to the 2020 National Development Squad to attend training camps and compete in New Zealand.

THREE canoe slalom siblings from Casino showed blistering form at the 2020 Paddle Australia National Championships.

Casey Ellis, 18, brother Declan, 17 and sister Callie, 15, were competing alongside father and daughter duo Ally, 15, and Brian Cork, 46, from Coffs Harbour.

While Callie won one gold and one bronze medal, her brothers each brought home four silver and one bronze medal.

Between them all, Casino High School finished third in the overall schools rankings.

The championships took place at two events ‒ the Canoe Slalom Age Championships held on the Upper Mersey River in Tasmania from January 4 to 5, and the Canoe Slalom National Championships, held at the Penrith Whitewater Stadium from the January 9 to 12.

Declan took two second place finishes in the U18 K1 and C1, which Casey mirrored with his two second place finishes in the C1 and K1 U23s category.

The brothers also teamed up with Emir Mujcinovic of Baulkham Hills to finish first in the Open Men's C1 team event.

Meanwhile Callie and Ally took out gold in the U16s Women's C2, and then joined forces with former North Coast resident Miranda Pulkinnen to finish third in the Open Women's K1 teams.

Casey and Declan have been selected for the NSW slalom team to compete at the 2020 Australian Open, to be held from the February 21 to 23 in Penrith.

Declan has been selected to the 2020 National Development Squad for national training camps and will also be competing in New Zealand.

He is aiming for selection in the National Junior Team at the Australian Open in February and if successful, he will go on to contest the 2020 Junior World Championships in Slovenia.