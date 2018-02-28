Casino showgirl wows judges

COUNTRY GIRLS: Wauchope Showgirl Nikki Gibbs and Casino SYNDEY BOUND: Showgirls Kaela McRae and Nikki Gibbs won in their zone and head to Sydney for the Showgirl final.

COUNTRY GIRLS: Wauchope Showgirl Nikki Gibbs and Casino SYNDEY BOUND: Showgirls Kaela McRae and Nikki Gibbs won in their zone and head to Sydney for the Showgirl final. Anna Imeson

CASINO showgirl Kaela McRae has stood out from 800 showgirls to make it to the Sydney Royal Easter Show final.

With Wauchope showgirl Nikki Gibbs, Kaela was chosen because she interviewed well on her knowledge of her local area.

"I spoke about Richmond Valley and the council and all the new stuff we're doing,” Kaela said.

"They asked about my community work with Jodie's Inspiration.

"And they asked about Casino versus Rocky.”

Kaela didn't miss a beat and invited everyone in Wauchope to Casino Beef Week.

There were 15 showgirls at Wauchope, including Bangalow, Lismore and Alstonville entrants, and only the two girls were chosen.

Kaela received a set of pearls for her efforts.

If she wins the title of NSW Showgirl, she will receive $7500 and spend the year as an ambassador travelling to regional areas of the state.

A win would help put Casino and Beef Week on the map.

Kaela only has three weeks to get herself decked out in new country gear and to find a way to pay for flights to Sydney.

The last time a Casino showgirl made it to the Sydney finals was in 2014.

If any businesses can help Kaela get to Sydney, email kaela.51596@gmail.com.

Sydney Royal Easter Show March 23 to April 13.