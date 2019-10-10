Casino Show cancelled in 'heartbreaking' decision

THE Casino Show has been cancelled.

The show committee made the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel this year's weekend show because without the farmers, there is no heart to the show.

Casino Show committee released a statement.

"At the heart of our show is our farmers.

Right now, many are hurting from devastating losses through fire and concern for the current fire threat.

We decided our efforts and support should be put towards supporting our show families and community members.

So this week instead of attending the show, we ask that you visit your neighbours and make connections, that you revise your fire plan, that you hug loved ones and you volunteer where needed to help our farmers.

This year - we put our hands and hearts towards them."

The four show girl entrants Isabel Davis, Brhiannon Baxter, Hannah Maslen and Brooklyn Handford found out early who won this year's showgirl.

At a planned dinner at the Commercial Hotel the judges selected Brooklyn Handford as the winner and Isabel Davis as runner-up. Ms Handford will compete in the showgirl zone competitions and represent Casino despite the show being cancelled.

Casino Showgrounds will remain available for large animals and families affected by the fires.