CHANGING TIMES: Draike Dawson with business owner Mick Mills at Pete's Plants in Casino. Susanna Freymark
Casino shop to close after 40 years

26th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
FOR 40 years, Pete's Plants has been there, in the centre of Casino, a place brimming with garden ideas.

Business owners Mick Mills and Michelle Dawson have run the nursery for 14 of those years.

The business will close on Sunday, September 30.

"We've had great clientele over the years. But health is more important,” Mr Mills said.

The nursery is a seven-day a week job.

"We've had people from Tenterfield, Byron Bay, Urbenville, Kyogle and Grafton,” he said.

"We were a true nursery, we had everything.”

Mr Mills and Ms Dawson plan to have their first holiday in 16 years in Tasmania.

Until the nursery closes there is between 5 per cent and 50 per cent off nearly everything except new season roses, Mr Mills said.

And they don't want to have to carry out stock, he said so head to Pete's Plants for one last purchase before they close.

HOW sad is that.

Colin Chevalley

SAD to see them go. Always loved the shop

Neakben GilesWest

I WILL miss Pete's Plants.

Angie Wolf

I'LL miss Drake's advice and cheekiness. I always walked away with new plants and a smile.

Eleni Wakely

