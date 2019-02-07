Casino set to welcome 'lazy' new cafe

NEW BUSINESs: Mario Scholl, 41, is thrilled to bring his lifelong dream to life when he opens the Lazy Labrador Cafe in Casino later this year.

THE IDEA of owning his own business has played heavily on Mario Scholl's mind for many years.

The "proud Casino boy” is extremely well-known throughout the town, having worked for a number of local establishments, including stints as head chef.

After 26 years of working for other people, Mr Scholl made the decision to take the plunge to start an eatery of his own and The Lazy Labrador Cafe, named after Mr Scholl's favourite breed of dog, was born.

Mr Scholl, along with a silent business partner, found what Mr Scholl called a 'perfect' Centre Street premises, and after 'a couple of years' of setbacks, were eventually able to purchase the property.

The Lazy Labrador Cafe will be one of only a few cafes outside the CBD, something Mr Scholl hopes will benefit the business.

"It's a very good location. We're right next to the highway so people can drop in and have a break. They won't have to worry about finding a park or anything like that,” he said.

The building is being completely renovated, with extensions to the boundary of the property.

"The first time I walked in, I just felt like it was perfect. It had the feel of a cafe,” he said.

"But it was an old dentist office, so there were heaps of little rooms and so many cupboards and everything just had to go. We're gutting it, because I want a blank canvas.”

Mr Scholl said he hopes to keep the "old building look” on the exterior of the building, to pay homage to its heritage, with a modern and comfortable interior.

"We're going to have nice seating and plenty of powerpoints so people can just sit here with their laptops,” he said.

"Hopefully people will feel so comfortable here they won't want to leave.”

With renovations well underway, the enormity of what he has achieved is finally sinking in.

"It has been a long journey to get here,” Mr Scholl said.

"At least a couple of years, and quite a few setbacks.”

All going well, Mr Scholl said he is hoping to have the Lazy Labrador Cafe open in time for Beef Week.